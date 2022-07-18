BREAKING: Convoy organizer Pat King released on bail, being sent back to Alberta

Reuters / Patrick Doyle

Pat King, a prominent figure throughout Ottawa's Freedom Convoy protests, has been granted bail after spending five months in jail.

He has been ordered to vacate Ottawa and return to his home province of Alberta as soon as possible.

BREAKING: King is being released on bail and sent back to Alberta.



25k in bail, no contact with other organizers, multiple sureties, no social media, no participation in anti-govt protests, a 10pm-6 am curfew. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 18, 2022

The Monday morning decision by an Ottawa judge comes following a two-day bail review hearing last week. Per the request of King's lawyer, there is a publication ban on the evidence and reasons for the decision.

much of Pat King's case is covered by a publication ban so I will tell you what I can and not a thing more. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 18, 2022

The publication ban was sought by King's defence to protect his right to a fair trial. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 18, 2022

King's previous bail review in April came to an abrupt end due to new charges against him and a purported hacking of his lawyer's computer during the review. King has since obtained a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against a series of charges.

In April, the Crown charged King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice, and in a bizarre turn of events, King's previous lawyer said his computer was hacked.



He has a new lawyer, and his bail review was a two-day hearing last week. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 18, 2022

King was arrested on February 18 on four charges: mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police. He faces additional charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

The conditions of King's release are as follows:

To vacate Ottawa as soon as possible, and no later than 24 hours.

To reside with a surety under supervision until he can take a flight to Edmonton.

Ottawa Police Service can check the surety's residence if required.

T o reside with a surety in Alberta.

o reside with a surety in Alberta. To be in employment under a surety.

To have no contact or communication with other Freedom Convoy leaders and stakeholders: Chris Barber, Tamara Lich, Daniel Bulford, Benjamin Dichter, James Bauder, Tyson Billings, Owen Swiderski, Tom Marrazzo, and Brian Carr. (Unless it's through counsel, or for his preparations for defence for his criminal charges.)

No protesting or public assembly, specifically related to COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Convoy and anti-government demonstration.

No social media in any form, no posting messages or having others post on his behalf.

To abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless he's with sureties.

King must post a $25,000 cash bond, to guarantee his next court appearance.

No possession of weapons or ammunition.

Per the CBC in June, a pastor who tries visiting regularly with King in jail at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre said King was "pretty beat down."

In August of last year, Rebel News debunked a series of false claims by King that he had single-handedly defeated Alberta Health Services in court, subsequently ending requirements for "masking, shots, quarantine in Alberta." It appeared that King misunderstood words used by the judge and what those terms meant within the context of the law.

Rebel News has previously dissected King's claims of beating AHS in court single-handedly through his own legal prowess. It seems he didn't understand the words the judge (material evidence) was using and what those terms meant in law. https://t.co/BbBwXwn9JL — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 18, 2022

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is still in jail and will remain there until at least July 25 after being arrested again in Medicine Hat, Alberta on June 27 for allegedly violating her own bail conditions.