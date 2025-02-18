Breaking down President Trump's whirlwind first weeks in office

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, senior contributor to The Federalist Benjamin Weingarten joined the show to discuss President Trump's momentous first weeks in office.

With dozens of early executive orders and a flurry of controversial cabinet appointments, President Trump has come out of the gate swinging during his second term in office.

"Every single day there are huge announcements. The bad guys are on the backfoot," said Ezra. "By the time they respond to issue number 24, there's issue number 25."

Cabinet appointments like Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, and RFK Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary are indicative of Trump's strategy to disrupt the status quo in Washington.

"It's amazing to see, and I think the entire world is riveted," said Ezra of Trump's early whirlwind of announcements. "And frankly a lot of the entire world is jealous. I'm jealous of DOGE," he added.

Weingarten criticized left-wing activists' claim that what Trump is doing is some kind of attack on democracy.

"What's more democratic than a president having control over his agencies, who works in them, what the programs are, knowing what each line item looks like, because the American people voted for him to do that," he said.

"It would be the opposite of democracy for the agencies to run wild and do whatever they want," Weingarten added.

President Trump's administration has repeatedly taken steps early in his second term to end bureaucratic waste and overreach while reclaiming control from the entrenched political class.