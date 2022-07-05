BREAKING: Patrick Brown disqualified from CPC leadership race

E-transfer (Canada):

“In recent weeks, our Party became aware of serious allegations of wrongdoing by the Patrick Brown campaign that appear to violate the financial provisions of the Canada Elections Act," stated Ian Brodie, chair of the leadership election organizing committee. "Following our Rules and Procedures for the 2022 Leadership, the Chief Returning Officer notified the Patrick Brown campaign of the allegations and asked for a written response. He also withheld the interim membership list from the Patrick Brown campaign."

He sent out an email on that regard at 10:55 p.m. on July 5, 2022.

Brodie stated that after having investigated the allegations made by other individuals regarding the matter, he had given Brown's team time to refute the claims.

“Throughout the investigation into these allegations, the Chief Returning Officer and I have done our best to be fair to the Patrick Brown leadership campaign and provide them with the time they need to substantively refute these allegations," he affirmed.

"We regret having to take these steps but we have an obligation to ensure that both our Party’s Rules and federal law are respected by all candidates and campaign teams. None of these problems has any impact on the integrity of the vote itself." “While we felt it important to provide a transparent response to Party members about this matter, because this issue is now subject to further investigation, we will not be speaking further on the subject.”

Brown, who has repetedly critized Poilievre for his support of the freedom convoy, will therefore not be able to run against him anymore.

Patrick Brown has not made any statement yet.

Rebel News will keep you posted you with the most accurate information.