Liberal candidate Paul Chiang steps down after calling for Conservative rival to be handed over to the CCP

Backlash has been swift after it was revealed Chiang suggested Conservative candidate Joe Tay be handed over to the Chinese consulate for a cash bounty stemming from his pro-democracy activism.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   April 01, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Liberal MP Paul Chiang has 'stepped aside' as more Canadians learn that he called for his political opponent to be turned over to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for a cash bounty.

Citing a “uniquely important election with so much at stake for Canadians,” Chiang has opted to 'stand aside' as the Liberal candidate for the riding of Markham—Unionville.

Revelations surfaced late last week that Chiang had called for people to turn in Conservative candidate Joe Tay to the Chinese consulate in Toronto for a cash bounty. Chiang made the remarks during a Chinese-language news conference in January.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney called this a “teachable moment” and refused to oust Chiang amid the potentially treasonous threats, citing his apology.

Canada's election security task force expressed “concern” over the bounty, $1 million HKD, and announced private security options for political candidates just yesterday.

Tay claimed that Chiang had made an “unsolicited attempt” to contact him to discuss the matter, but ultimately stated that no apology is sufficient given the magnitude of the situation.

“His threatening public comments were intended to intimidate me,” the statement reads, “and they must not be tolerated.”

“Threats like these are the tradecraft of the Chinese Communist Party to interfere in Canada… they are intended to send a chilling signal to the entire community in order to force compliance to Bejing's political goals.”

Canadians are still left in the dark about which parliamentarians have potentially been compromised by foreign interference. Justice Hogue's foreign interference commission recommendations have been shelved with Parliament prorogued and a snap election underway.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.