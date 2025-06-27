BREAKING: President Trump says U.S. terminating all trade discussions with Canada

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. is terminating all trade discussions with Canada immediately. The move comes in retaliation to Canada's implementation of a Digital Services Tax targeting large tech companies, including many U.S.-based firms.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday afternoon, Trump took aim at Canada's tariffs on American dairy products, which he cited as "egregious." He then compared Canada's tax on tech companies to that of the European Union, which he also noted is under discussion.

"We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country," he wrote.

Trump continued: "Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period."

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.27.25 01:44 PM EST pic.twitter.com/kqmNyDXwgJ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2025

It can be noted that Canada's Digital Services Tax that the president is retaliating over was enacted in June of 2024.

The bold move from Trump comes after tensions between Canada and the U.S. appeared to be decreasing following Mark Carney's victory in the federal election. A reporter even recently suggested Carney has come to be known as the "Trump whisperer" during an interview at the NATO summit.

Prime Minister Carney has not yet issued a direct public response to the president's announcement that he is terminating "all discussions on trade with Canada."