BREAKING: Smith contravenes Conflict of Interest Act on Pastor Pawlowski trial

Facebook/Danielle Smith and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

The Office of the Speaker has received an investigative report from Alberta Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler concerning an alleged ethics violation by Premier Danielle Smith on COVID lockdown prosecutions.

"If the Speaker receives a report of the Ethics Commissioner's findings at a time when the Assembly is not sitting, the Speaker must make the report available to the public in accordance with section 28(2) of the Conflicts of Interest Act," reads a statement from the Office of the Ethics Commissioner.

"In my opinion, Premier Smith contravened s.3 of the Conflict of Interests Act in her interaction with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in relation to the criminal charges Mr. [Artur] Pawlowski was facing," reads the report.

Commissioner Marguerite Trussler made no recommendations concerning sanctions against Smith but encouraged all new MLAs to attend mandatory Conflict of Interest training upon their election.

"I was gratified to read the Ethics Commissioner's findings confirming that neither I nor anyone in my office tried to or did contact any Crown Prosecutors regarding any COVID prosecutions," said Smith in a statement Wednesday.

Smith clarified that her discussions with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro regarding COVID-related charges and violations reflected her desire to "find a path of amnesty for those charged with non-violent COVID-related offences and violations during the pandemic."

"As I have explained before, I spoke with Minister Shandro, an experienced lawyer — I am not — as I was very interested in his advice on what could legally be done. He advised me on the matter, and as the Commissioner has confirmed, I accepted it. It went no further after that,” she said.

"In the Commissioner's opinion, I had a discussion with Minister Shandro that was inappropriate regarding this subject. As to Mr. Pawlowski, the Court has rendered a verdict in his case, and the matter is now closed.”

Smith renewed her call for the CBC and NDP to immediately and publicly apologize and withdraw the false accusations they peddled about her officer communicating with Crown Prosecutors.

"They should also apologize to Alberta's independent Crown Prosecutors and Civil Service for repeatedly questioning their integrity in addressing these matters," she said.

The commissioner's full report can be read here.

This story is still developing. More to follow.