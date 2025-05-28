BREAKING: Independent MLAs allege election fraud at B.C. Conservatives AGM

In a press conference held at the B.C. Legislature today, three former B.C. Conservative MLAs, now serving as Independents, issued statements alleging that election fraud and misconduct have taken place within the party they once called home. The BCCP denies these allegations, claiming instead that these Independents are attempting to "distract" British Columbians from greater issues.

Tara Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream), Dallas Brodie (Vancouver-Quilchena), and Jordan Kealy (Peace River North)—now dubbed the "True Blue Trio" for their collaborative stand against what they describe as a lack of conservatism within the B.C. Conservative Party—are calling on the BCCP to launch a third-party audit of its March 1 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Nanaimo.

"We are here today to report credible evidence indicating that John Rustad and his senior staff may have committed election fraud during the Conservative Party of B.C.'s last AGM," stated Armstrong, who cited a direct confession from a senior party insider who alleged that over 100 South Asian men were transported by bus and ferry at the party's expense—approximately $100,000—to vote for Rustad's preferred slate of board candidates and a new constitution.

"With what I know, I could never ask you, my constituents or any other British Columbian, to donate your valuable time and money to a party that has been corrupted."

Brodie shared corroborating details from written statements provided by multiple AGM attendees.

"I remember John [Rustad] talking about the party doing something he called 'Indo-packing.' I now believe that this is what John had meant," said Brodie, referring to a past private conversation with the party leader.

"We are not suggesting that any one of these voters knowingly participated in wrongdoing, but the evidence suggests that John Rustad and his team were using people for [their] own political ends."

Brodie further called on Rustad and the board of directors to initiate an independent audit of the AGM's election processes, echoing a call Rustad himself made last year for an external audit into Elections BC.

Kealy, the MLA for Peace River North, focused his remarks on what he called the betrayal of democratic principles:

"I believe that John Rustad and his senior staff rigged the party's election at the AGM," he said. "Delegates were hand-picked by the party's executive directors based upon their political leanings... Delegates were blatantly rejected by executives in the party if they were viewed to not support the Team Rustad slate."

Kealy added that Rustad's endorsement of a specific slate of board candidates—referred to as "Team Rustad"—violated section 11 of the party's bylaws, which requires the leader to remain neutral.

"The corruption at the AGM was a betrayal of the democratic principles on which the Conservative Party of B.C. was founded... People deserve to know the truth about what happened."

The MLAs say they have received numerous accounts from party members and former riding association delegates who claim they were denied the ability to participate in the AGM due to internal gatekeeping by senior party staff. Among them is Jan Webb, one of four Esquimalt-Colwood Riding Association board members who attempted to become delegates but were reportedly denied without explanation.

When contacted by Rebel News for comment following the press conference, the B.C. Conservative Party responded:

"Independents are trying to distract British Columbians from the fact that they have now on multiple occasions, saved the NDP from a snap election. They continuously do not show up for confidence motions. Their seats sit empty as we continue to fight to bring down this radical socialist government. They care more about collecting taxpayer dollar pay cheques and saving David Eby, than they do about grassroots British Columbians."

This is a developing story.