Breitbart's Joel Pollak on Trump shooting, RNC, Israel and more

While on the streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin covering the Republican National Convention, we came across Breitbart editor Joel Pollak and asked him a few questions about some of the most pressing issues facing Americans.

Pollak discussed Biden's decline and how he could potentially be replaced after the Democratic National Convention in August. "I think the Democrats best strategy right now is to pretend Biden's going to be the nominee, nominate him, and then have him bow out gracefully and hand over to another candidate," he said.

We also spoke about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and how the country can move forward after such a shocking incident. The Breitbart editor gave his thoughts on how the shooting will impact the upcoming presidential election.

"Trump had a good chance of winning coming into this convention, and now people feel like the country is rallying around him. So it does feel like this campaign is picking up a lot of momentum as it goes further on," he said.

We also chatted about his time in Israel prior to October 7 when he was on the Rebel News fact-finding mission about the Abraham Accords. Pollak contrasted this time with the post-October 7 Israel where he has traveled numerous times to cover the war.

Speaking further about Israel, Pollak discussed the stark difference between the two US parties on Israel policy, noting the RNC's prayer for the hostages on the first night of the convention.