BREAKING: Trump injured as shots ring out at rally

The former president and current Republican nominee appeared to be bleeding from the ear as he was rushed off stage by the Secret Service at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Gunfire appeared to breakout shortly after Trump began speaking.

🚨 FULL VIDEO of the attack on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania reveals the presidential candidate with a clenched fist, blood visible on his face.



The Secret Service is currently investigating the details surrounding the shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/i64AcVGSWb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2024

As five members of his security detail covered Donald Trump with their bodies, he stopped to raise his fist defiantly at the crowd. The Secret Service said the president was fine and was receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

Trump survived. God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/3d1hIIILul — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2024

“And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over...” the former president said before shots rang out, Fox News reports.

After the incident, X owner Elon Musk posted his endorsement of the president on the platform. News broke on Friday about Musk making a donation to a Trump-affiliated political action committee.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Elsewhere on social media, Tucker Carlson shared what seems destined to become an iconic image of a defiant Trump after the shooting.

CNN has described what some are calling a potential assassination attempt "a fall." No information is available on an identity of the shooter, nor any other potential injuries.

Trump's communication director, Steven Cheung, said the former president was "fine," and that "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

Americans head to the ballot boxes in November with questions about current president Joe Biden's mental acuity plaguing Democrats after a disastrous debate performance last week.