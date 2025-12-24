Brett Wilson: MOU signals federal-provincial alignment, clears path for pipeline investment

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by prominent Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and self-described “Alberta enthusiast” Brett Wilson to discuss the future of Alberta’s oil patch.

Wilson shared that he is “appreciative” of Mark Carney’s direction, praising the MOU as a genuine first step, highlighting Carney’s efforts to streamline approvals and adjusting the tanker ban, and pointing to Steven Guilbeault’s resignation as a powerful signal of change.

“[The MOU] is not a signed deal, it’s simply an agreement to accelerate in so many ways,” he said.

He insists the economics of a new oil sands pipeline and LNG export remain compelling, and he’s confident private-sector proponents will step forward now that federal and provincial governments appear aligned.

“What we seem to be moving forward on now is a better process,” he said. “My confidence is high… I’ve spoken with several people in the industry, every participant in building pipelines is at the table.”