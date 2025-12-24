Brett Wilson: MOU signals federal-provincial alignment, clears path for pipeline investment
'What we seem to be moving forward on now is a better process,' said Wilson. 'My confidence is high… I’ve spoken with several people in the industry, every participant in building pipelines is at the table.'
On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by prominent Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and self-described “Alberta enthusiast” Brett Wilson to discuss the future of Alberta’s oil patch.
Wilson shared that he is “appreciative” of Mark Carney’s direction, praising the MOU as a genuine first step, highlighting Carney’s efforts to streamline approvals and adjusting the tanker ban, and pointing to Steven Guilbeault’s resignation as a powerful signal of change.
“[The MOU] is not a signed deal, it’s simply an agreement to accelerate in so many ways,” he said.
He insists the economics of a new oil sands pipeline and LNG export remain compelling, and he’s confident private-sector proponents will step forward now that federal and provincial governments appear aligned.
“What we seem to be moving forward on now is a better process,” he said. “My confidence is high… I’ve spoken with several people in the industry, every participant in building pipelines is at the table.”
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/