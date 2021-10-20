WATCH: Brisbane rallies against the 'health tyranny'

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

On the 16th of October, thousands marched through the streets of Brisbane in a “stand against tyranny”.

Chants echoed through the streets, bringing the city to a standstill for an hour and a half. This crowd had a lot to say and had one dominant message of “freedom”.

The People’s Revolution had taken up a notch since their last Rally. Introducing Guardians, people in green uniforms who watched over the crowd and ensured protesters safety.

Even though the day looked incredible and full of energy, there were sad aspects such as the graveyard from people that had passed away recently.

Brisbane rallies never disappoint, with numbers growing as more stand up for their freedom.