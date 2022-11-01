Former British Health Secretary responsible for lockdowns is suspended for reality TV ambitions and appearances

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain’s former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been suspended as an MP for the Conservative Party after he joined the cast of “I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!”

Hancock, who was widely deplored for being caught in a cheating scandal with his aide, and breaking his own social distancing guidance during the height of the pandemic, will no longer be representing his constituents at Westminster.

While parliament is sitting for the newly-appointed Rishi Sunak, Hancock, who represented West Suffolk, chose instead to take part in reality TV, in which a group of celebrities heads down to an island for Survivor-style living.

Simon Hart, who’s responsible for party discipline in the Conservatives, said he made the decision to suspend Hancock after speaking to him.

Other party members, including Andy Drummond, who serves as the Deputy Chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, had less than kind things to say about the MP.

Speaking to the BBC, Drummond said that he looks forward to seeing Hancock “eating a kangaroo's penis.”

Sources close to the MP told the BBC that “Matt doesn't expect to serve in government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night. Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.”

BBC reports that in addition to “I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!” Hancock has been working on several reality TV shows in recent months, and only just announced that he will publish a book about the coronavirus pandemic for a Christmas release.