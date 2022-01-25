British Health Secretary admits COVID death rates skewed by other causes

AP Photo/Matt Dunham﻿

Sajid Javid, the health secretary for the United Kingdom, has admitted that COVID death figures are “too high” because people are dying from conditions which are “unrelated to the virus” as nearly half of new “COVID” patients were admitted to hospital for other reasons.

At a Downing Street press conference, Sajid Javid warned that the daily figures are “no longer reliable” due to the surge in Omicron infections.

“We estimate that around 40% of the people with COVID in hospital are there not because they’ve got COVID, but they happen to have COVID, so it’s what you might call an incidental infection,” Sajid explained.

Javid continued on to say that the number was “almost double the percentage that we saw with Delta, and that’s important because the deaths that are being reported of people who were COVID-positive within 28 days of passing away, many of those people would not have necessarily died of COVID.”

Back in December, “experts” predicted that such a rise in Omicron cases would lead to skewed death figures because a certain number of people who are testing positive would be “expected to die naturally anyway.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the death rate in January 2022 is approximately 0.09%.

When the number of infections was 244,000 the ONS expected around 219 of those people to die naturally over the next month; currently, all would end up in the COVID data.