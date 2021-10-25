British Home Secretary directs woke police to stop classifying trans crime as female crime

AP Photo/Jon Super

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered “woke” police forces to stop misclassifying violence and crimes committed by transgender people and people who identify as non-binary as crimes committed by women.

The order comes amid efforts by some British police forces to record crimes committed by trans and non-binary individuals in female crime statistics.

The Daily Mail reports that officials from the Home Office are working with police forces on developing new procedures for officers to record the sex of criminals to ensure that all recorded crime statistics as “more accurate.”

The Home Secretary’s ban on misclassification comes amid a rise in violent and sexual offenses by men who either identify as or call themselves female. Their crimes were recorded as being committed by women, effectively warping the official data.

The Mail on Sunday highlighted the case of one Zoe Watts, a convicted criminal who was jailed for committing a string of offences, including constructing a bomb. Watts, a former police community support officer, identifies as a woman.

The publication reported that the Lincolnshire Police recorded Watts’ crimes as being committed by a woman, meaning they will appear in national crime figures as crimes committed by women.

Due to the practice of misclassifying men who identify as women as female, traditionally male crimes, including rape and violent crimes, are being skewed.

The Daily Mail reports: