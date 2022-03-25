Broadcast Standards Council rules against CTV for flawed reporting about residential schools

The Canadian Press / Andrew Vaughan

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The CBSC adjudication panel unanimously concluded that the use of the word “camp” instead of “school” constituted a material inaccuracy and breached journalistic ethics.

According to the panel's decision, posted online and publicly available, the ruling was prompted after an August 2021 complaint from a member of the public who had pointed out the inaccurate language used in the report. The complainant stated she had complained directly to the station but had no response. While the station acknowledged the problem with the broadcast to the complainant after the CBSC got involved, no public retraction or apology was made at the time to rectify the flawed reporting.

“At a time of reconciliation awareness, I expect better than the perpetuation of misleading and false tropes. This is not the high standard of broadcasting I expect,” the complainant wrote. “CTV widely disseminated a falsehood that has real-life consequences, especially for those who continue to believe that residential schools weren’t so bad and were comparable to summer camps. They were not. It is harmful and disingenuous to make that suggestion.”

According to the ruling,

CTV Kitchener replied to the complainant on October 4 and acknowledged that “in both the script and the broadcast, residential schools were wrongly referred to as residential camps.” CTV acknowledged that it had failed to meet the high expectations of its audience and apologized to anyone impacted by the error, including the complainant. CTV stated that it had followed up with relevant staff members to ensure the error did not recur. It also stated that it had no record of any correspondence that the viewer might have sent directly to the station.

The CBSC decision also included a transcript of the problematic exchange, as well broadcast details: