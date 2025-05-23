Brutal ostrich cull looms as 400 exotic birds' lives hang in the balance

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed a potential mass ostrich slaughter in Edgewood, B.C. that could see 400 birds killed over 'public health' concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the culling of the large flock of ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. over a reported avian flu outbreak detected in December of 2024.

The cull was ordered despite the farm owners' claims that the remaining birds are healthy and have likely developed immunity, with no reported deaths since January of 2025.

"Nobody's sick, they've not become a disease vector, the birds are still alive, so I don't understand their argument now about the urgency of killing these birds," Sheila explained.

"If after five months and a legal battle, which the farm unfortunately lost, if none of the birds are sick with avian flu, they're not disease vectors, what is the point at this point?" she said.

With enforcement of the cull expected soon, the CFIA has stated it will proceed with "humane depopulation" under veterinary oversight but has not disclosed specific dates or operational details.

The farm and its supporters have protested, citing the birds' research value and alleging government overreach, but the cull is set to proceed.

You can take action and see all of Rebel News' reporting on the story by visiting www.SaveTheOstriches.com.