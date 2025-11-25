Brutal ostrich cull sparks nationwide protests against CFIA

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how protesters across Canada are taking a stand against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) senseless ostrich slaughter.

Rebel News journalists Drea Humphrey, Angelica Toy, and Efrain Monsanto were on the ground over the weekend as convoy-style protests erupted in Hope, B.C., Calgary, Alta., and Burlington, Ont.

The demonstrations were sparked after the CFIA ordered the culling of hundreds of presumably healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C.

The cull was ordered after two deceased ostriches tested positive for the avian flu approximately one year ago. Despite the remainder of the flock showing no signs of sickness months later, the CFIA refused to test the ostriches and ordered them to be destroyed.

The CFIA's decision sparked a months-long legal saga as the farm owners attempted to appeal the order and save their flock of ostriches.

Hundreds of protesters descended on the farm — and even camped in the area — in the months leading up to the cull in support of the ostriches and the farm owners.

The Supreme Court of Canada ended all legal challenges with a ruling against Universal Ostrich Farms on November 6.

Then, in the dead of night on November 6, so-called "professional marksmen" working on behalf of the CFIA executed the hundreds of ostriches at the farm by shooting them at point-blank range.

The disturbing aftermath of the slaughter, captured in exclusive footage by Rebel News, showed dozens of deceased ostriches laying across a 'kill pen' constructed by agents from the CFIA.

The culling has sparked outrage from critics who say the slaughter was unnecessary and a cruel example of government overreach as the ostriches were likely completely healthy.