Budget watchdog says federal overspending nears 'breaking point'

Concerns over financial responsibility mount as the Liberals' budget proposes a staggering $580.9 billion in spending this year.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   November 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Cabinet will cut the federal payroll by a tenth and find $60 billion in savings after the Budget Office warned of likely missed deficit targets and excessive secrecy regarding planned savings.

“We are reducing the size of the public service by 10 percent and cutting management consultants by 20 percent,” Carney told the Montréal Chamber of Commerce, adding that "tough, responsible choices" will save taxpayers big time.

The fiscal watchdog Budget Office criticized Budget 2025's lack of detail on cutbacks, including the unclear impact on programs, personnel, and service levels. The budget plans to reduce public sector full-time positions by 38,000, from a 2023-24 peak of 368,000 to a "more sustainable level" of 330,000 by 2028-29.

Meanwhile, federal spending concerns continue as the budget proposes $580.9 billion in spending this fiscal year.

Interim Budget Officer Jason Jacques told the Commons government operations committee on September 5 that federal overspending was "near the breaking point." Jacques testified that the "alarming" and "unsustainable" situation means, "if you don’t change, this is done.”

The November 3 Cabinet budget set this year’s deficit at $78.3 billion, over triple the initial target. This was the largest deficit in Canadian history, excluding pandemic overruns.

While the government plans to cut wasteful spending on management and consulting services by 20% over three years, it is worth noting that the sector has more than doubled to $19.5 billion since 2015-16. No details on how the cut will be achieved were provided.

The Budget Office requested details on planned savings from federal managers. It was refused by the Treasury Board, citing employee anxiety, according to Blacklock’s. The federal payroll currently has 445,000 employees. 

Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau questioned the scope of cuts. 

“In these major budget cuts that are coming, what kind of numbers are we going to see?” Gaudreau asked on November 4. “No decisions have been made,” Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali replied. “I will share that information as soon as possible.”

The Parliament Of Canada Act, Section 79.4.1, guarantees the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) free and timely access to necessary information from federal departments or Crown corporations. This prevents federal managers from withholding information.

In 2013, the Budget Office sought a Federal Court order to force federal managers to disclose data. Though the court dismissed the case on a technicality, it affirmed the clear law mandating “free and timely access to any financial or economic data.” 

In 2015, the Commons library committee, which oversees the Budget Office, resolved that "The House has never set a limit on its power to order the production of papers and records.”

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-11-17 21:58:21 -0500 Flag
    Bruce: Liberal voters are supposed to be immune to economic crashes.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-17 19:33:33 -0500
    Only a severe crash will wake the Liberal-voting boomers up. Right now, people are blissfully unaware of the damage the crash will do to their comfortably-numb lives.