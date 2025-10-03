Bumble facing scrutiny after photo with Hebrew writing, Star of David allegedly removed

Thanks to the Internet, dating is so much different these days.

Who needs the bar scene when you can sign on to a dating site, create an online profile, and then look for a new mate from the comfort of your own home?

But consider the bizarre case of Darren Glickman of Toronto. Darren signed up with the dating website Bumble. Yet, several days ago, he was shocked to discover that his profile photo had been deleted. And the reason for the censorship, according to a message from Bumble, was the following: “It looks like your photo goes against Bumble’s community guidelines on identity-based hate.”

Identity-based hate? Gracious! That sounds serious!

But what exactly was that expression of identity-based hate? Would you believe a tattoo written in Hebrew and an image of the Star of David?

Unbelievable….

And the English translation of that Hebrew tattoo is nothing profane. Rather, is it reads: “1945” – the birthyear of Darren’s father.

Rebel News reached out to Bumble. The company’s media relations specialist, Rachel Davies She/Her/Hers, sent us a statement that read in part: “We have looked into this and from what we have been able to determine, this photo does not violate our identity-based hate policy. We are currently investigating if and when this photo may have been removed and for what reasons. In the meantime, are you able to provide us with details to reach Darren to support him in appealing this?”

But if this censoring of Darren’s profile was a mistake, how did this error occur? Was it faulty AI? An antisemitic Bumble worker? A combination of the two?

Or is this another situation in which Jew-hatred is increasingly being “normalized”?

Hopefully, we shall hear back from Bumble regarding the results of its investigation which seems to be taking longer than the Warren Commission.

Amazingly, this company has yet to apologize to Darren – even though the company admits it was an error to slam Darren’s Jewishness as an expression of hatred!

As we await the completion of Bumble’s ongoing “investigation”, check out our interview with alleged “hater” Darren Glickman.