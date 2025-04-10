BUSTED: Mark Carney caught in lie about meeting with CCP-linked group

"You can't believe everything you read in the Globe and Mail," the Prime Minister told reporters on the campaign trail Thursday morning regarding reports that he had met with a pro-Beijing Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada during the federal Liberal leadership race.

Carney denied the meeting took place and went one step further denying he knew of the group at all.

Mark Carney: “I’ve never heard of this group [the JCCC]. I certainly did not have a setup meeting with this group…”



Remember this.

However, the Globe and Mail has produced photos of Carney meeting with JCCC.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that during the Liberal leadership race, Mark Carney met with the executives of the pro-Beijing Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada

Mr. Carney today denied this during a press conference.

Here are the photos of Mr. Carney with JCCC leadership:

The photos were posted publicly on the JCCC website promoting Carney as the best choice to lead Canada because of his pro-China sentiment:

"At a time when the global landscape is undergoing profound adjustments, Carney's appointment is seen as an important turning point in the upgrading of China-Canada relations. The Jiangsu International Chamber of Commerce in Canada is looking forward to the leadership of this leader with both international reputation and local sentiment, hoping that the two countries can create a new paradigm of institutional cooperation in frontier areas such as climate change response, Arctic route development, and open finance, and inject unique "North American wisdom" into global economic governance in the post-epidemic era".

The SITE task force on election interference reported a coordinated Chinese influence campaign on WEChat aimed at amplifying Liberal messaging and getting Carney elected.

Every single regime media outlet is telling the identical lie in perfect harmony. Every single one is writing that Carney is “targeted” by China, when in fact they are boosting him.



Never trust the mainstream media. They hate you and they lie to you.

Carney, just weeks after becoming a key financial advisor to former PM Trudeau, parlayed that position into a $250 million loan from a CCP-linked bank for his company, Brookfield.

EZRA LEVANT: Just weeks ago, Carney took out a 1/4 BILLION$ loan from China, he says China is the future.



He has not sold off his holdings in Brookfield (a mini BlackRock)



Carney is democratically illegitimate. He was not elected. He was chosen.



🔊⚠️pic.twitter.com/DOazkLnmoj — Kat Kanada 🍁 (@KatKanada_TM) April 8, 2025