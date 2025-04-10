BUSTED: Mark Carney caught in lie about meeting with CCP-linked group

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 10, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Frank Gunn

"You can't believe everything you read in the Globe and Mail," the Prime Minister told reporters on the campaign trail Thursday morning regarding reports that he had met with a pro-Beijing Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada during the federal Liberal leadership race.

Carney denied the meeting took place and went one step further denying he knew of the group at all.

However, the Globe and Mail has produced photos of Carney meeting with JCCC.

The photos were posted publicly on the JCCC website promoting Carney as the best choice to lead Canada because of his pro-China sentiment:

"At a time when the global landscape is undergoing profound adjustments, Carney's appointment is seen as an important turning point in the upgrading of China-Canada relations. The Jiangsu International Chamber of Commerce in Canada is looking forward to the leadership of this leader with both international reputation and local sentiment, hoping that the two countries can create a new paradigm of institutional cooperation in frontier areas such as climate change response, Arctic route development, and open finance, and inject unique "North American wisdom" into global economic governance in the post-epidemic era".

The SITE task force on election interference reported a coordinated Chinese influence campaign on WEChat aimed at amplifying Liberal messaging and getting Carney elected.

Carney, just weeks after becoming a key financial advisor to former PM Trudeau, parlayed that position into a $250 million loan from a CCP-linked bank for his company, Brookfield. 

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

