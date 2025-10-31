CAF vets blast Veterans Affairs over failure to provide medical care

A group of veterans testified before a House of Commons committee, where they blasted Veterans Affairs Canada for failing to provide disabled veterans with the medical care they need, even going so far as to offer these individuals access to assisted suicide through the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Kelsie Sheren told MPs how she has received at least 20 written statements from vets who were offered access to MAID, along with “more who have come forward with audio recordings” and “case managers from Veterans Affairs admitting it” — and that's not even counting those who are “too afraid to come forward because Veterans Affairs has threatened their benefits,” she said, noting that same threat was levelled at her.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini slammed the government for failing to care for these patriotic Canadians who served their country.

“She just went up one side of the Liberals and down another, calling out [Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight] by name for her failure to even know what's going on in her own department,” Sheila said, who referred to her own recent report about McKnight's shortcomings.

“Veterans are homeless; they're unemployed, and they're being offered MAID,” she continued.

A similarly disappointing result has been unfolding with the Vaccine Injury Support Program and MAID, added Tamara.

“If you're not being offered that health care and that support that you were promised when you were coerced into taking that injection, the case managers are funnelling people into the MAID program,” she said.

“They were told by their local MP, 'don't bring this forward, don't go to media, because that could hinder your ability to get your claim moving forward,” Tamara explained, asserting the “Liberals are well aware that these sorts of things happen.”

Those struggling for assistance would be given “whistleblower protection” if they were “government bureaucrats,” Sheila said. “But because they're members of the public trying to blow the whistle on government bureaucrats, they are punished for it.”