"It's bulls***": Calgarians react to mandatory vaccination requirement for sporting events

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) has decided that starting on September 15, they will be requiring full vaccination for anyone wishing to attend an event at their venues, in addition to facility staff. In addition to hosting a wide array of concerts and events, the CSEC operates four Calgary-based franchises: the Flames, Stampeders, Roughnecks and Hitmen. They were the first major sporting conglomerate in Alberta to make the move, but sadly, the Oilers Entertainment Group followed suit shortly thereafter.

This puts the organization at odds with Premier Jason Kenney, who has repeatedly emphasized his opposition to vaccine passports. Complicating matters further is the fact that the CSEC has received $302.5 million from the taxpayers of Calgary, many of whom now feel cast out by an organization they are involuntarily bankrolling. Questions remain about how season ticket holders who are unwilling or unable to be vaccinated will be dealt with, not to mention Flames fans with religious or medical exemptions.

We took to the streets of Calgary to ask people how they feel about the Flames ownership’s heavy-handed move.

