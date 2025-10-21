Calgary has a new mayor... but will he be better than Gondek?
Only about 500 votes separated the leading candidates according to the unofficial results.
A tight race to the finish line concludes Calgary's mayoral election. Losing her bid for reelection, third place appears to have gone to former mayor Jyoti Gondek.
Currently in second place is councillor turned mayoral candidate Sonya Sharp, running with the Communities First party. First place remains held by Jeromy Farkas, with a 584-vote lead.
We interviewed candidate Jeff Davison, who was fourth in the race, now returning to his role at the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre. Sonya Sharp refused an interview but held a media scrum at her event prior to results being solidified.
Attendees of Davison's and Sharp's events shared their thoughts on what is needed now from City Hall. Many Calgarians found rezoning, increasing taxes, and public safety as concerns to be highlighted.
Though we have a new mayor, the questions remains, will they be better than Gondek?
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-21 18:55:45 -0400 FlagI doubt any mayor would be good for Calgary. The stupidity mind virus seems to have infected any candidate who runs.