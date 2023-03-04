Calgary mayor sets out to ban protests from political enemies

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 3, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer and the vendetta that left-wing extremist Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek has against him.

Pastor Reimer was first ticketed with huge fines in 2020 for ‘illegal gatherings,’ referring to him and others praying for and feeding the cold and hungry out on the streets.

Now, Pastor Reimer is once again butting heads with local government, as he was protesting and preaching against a ‘drag queen story hour’ event targeting young children at a Calgary public library, and was forcefully removed from the building by three big men who subsequently threw him on the ground.

Ezra explained how the city’s mayor, Jyoti Gondek, has it out to get Pastor Reimer.

But Jyoti Gondek wants to ban things that are not crimes. She wants to ban her political enemies from lying. Of course, lying can quite often be a matter of opinion in politics. Each side thinks the other is lying and it's up to the voter to figure it out. But Jyoti Gondek says that the people who lie, that she doesn't like, are very special and that they're motivated by hatred, unlike her motivations, which are purely love. This is her speech in city council when she calls for a special censorship bylaw to fine people hundreds of dollars for saying things that are offensive. And of course, everyone can define that word from themselves.

He went on to play a clip of the mayor, where she is heard saying: