Calgary mayor shows off protest injunction double standards during Expo

Jyoti Gondek embraced a 'rules for thee, not for me' style of leadership this week.

  • By Selene Galas
  • April 24, 2022
  • News Analysis
As the Calgary Expo, the city's comic and entertainment convention, happens this weekend, an abrupt pause to the festivities occurred as a wild snowstorm cancelled the event's parade, which was hosted by none other than Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

As the city enters week six of Gondek's injunction against protesting, the stark contrast between the few privileged groups allowed to take to the streets — or sidewalks, as outlined in the injunction — becomes clearer and clearer with this week's parade not only using loud amplification but additionally having blocked off roads.

“If you're granted a permit, and it's enforced, it supersedes the injunction,” explained one officer on the scene.

While covering the expo, we had an interaction with Mayor Gondek, one that was short; after hearing of our affiliation with Rebel News, the mayor declined to answer questions.

