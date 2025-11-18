Calgary moves to end foreign flag raisings after Palestinian event

Palestinian flags were raised in major urban centres like Toronto and Mississauga this week, a decision that sparked backlash from Jewish groups given the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas after the terror group's October 7, 2023, attack against Israel.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recognition of the undefined nation of Palestine gave groups the backing they needed to go forward, with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow citing the city's policy of permitting these events for countries recognized by Canada.

But following a similar flag raising in Calgary, Mayor Jeromy Farkas moved to block any foreign flags from being raised at city hall — a motion that was narrowly defeated in a coucil vote on Tuesday.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant said Farkas' efforts were the right approach.

“Flying a flag is a meaningful thing,” he said. “You can't just impose a different team's colours over your own.”

These sorts of events are “irritating,” Ezra continued, describing them as “symbolic,” similar to the “territorial acquisition” of Islamic protesters praying in public streets or outside of synagogues or Christian churches, like at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal.

“Those are irritants, those are problems,” said Ezra. “But they're second-order problems. The core problem, the primary problem, is that we have brought in millions of people in Canada who either don't know anything about us, don't care anything about us, and, in many cases, hate us.”