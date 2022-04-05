Calgary police have gone honking mad
Officers charged eight people this past weekend with traffic violations following a court injunction that restricted noise making during protests in the city.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Adam Soos reflected on the enforcement of a protest-limiting injunction targeted at the pro-freedom rally that has been a regular occurrence in Calgary since the start of the pandemic.
With rules restricting the usage of car horns, the Calgary police issued eight tickets this past weekend.
Never miss when Rebel News goes live — sign up and get notified.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.