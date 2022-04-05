Calgary police have gone honking mad

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Adam Soos reflected on the enforcement of a protest-limiting injunction targeted at the pro-freedom rally that has been a regular occurrence in Calgary since the start of the pandemic.

With rules restricting the usage of car horns, the Calgary police issued eight tickets this past weekend.

