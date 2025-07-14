Calgary politics heat up as mayoral election looms

Calgary's last election took place in 2021, during which Mayor Jyoti Gondek took over for current Leader of the Official Opposition, Naheed Nenshi. This year, on October 20, the city will elect a new mayor.

The recently formed "Communities First" municipal party has the allegiance of many councillors already, with their mayoral candidate Sonya Sharp leading the charge. The party aims to prioritize representing constituents independently, while coming together on shared community issues.

Mayor Gondek seeks re-election, but with this new blue allegiance targeting her wasteful spending and global prioritizations over the city's critical infrastructure and essentials, it may be an uphill climb for her to retain the throne.

"Calgarians have lost trust in City Hall, and it's time to get that back on track," said Councillor Sharp, preparing for the relentless campaign beginning this September.

Alongside many municipal issues like safety and transit, Sharp highlights the need for Calgary to prioritize better infrastructure maintenance procedures. Last year infrastructure neglect nearly paralyzed Calgary's entire treated tapwater supply, while officials called for locals to reduce hygenic measures and forced some businesses out of work.

"Running as a team to make real change at city hall," is what Councillor McLean looks forward to as the election nears. From lower taxes to terminating mass rezoning, McLean wants city council to be more focused on the "meat and potatoes" issues concerning Calgarians. Adolescent globalist pursuits outside City Hall's mandate, or trivial art projects costed to taxpayers, are what McLean aims to end.