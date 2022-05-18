Calgary pro-abortion rally sees Mayor Jyoti Gondek give speech to protesters

E-transfer (Canada):

In response to the leaking of a U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion which would see Roe v. Wade overturned, protests have erupted across the United States and around the world. The overturning of Roe v. Wade would not ban abortion, but would instead return the legislation on abortions to the state level and to elected officials.

One of these protests took place on Sunday at Olympic Plaza in Calgary, where roughly one hundred protesters gathered in support of Roe v. Wade. Rebel News was on location to bring you the story. While people were generally cordial, there seemed to be a concerted effort by some organizers to ensure that the protesters would not speak with us — but we did capture the speakers, including Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley.

This event drew evident comparisons to the recent March for Life protest in Edmonton, which saw hundreds more in attendance, and yet did not enjoy the same significant mainstream media coverage.

The March for Life at the Alberta Legislature saw significant counter-protests. By contrast, the only opposition at the pro-abortion rally in Calgary was the coincidental and previously-scheduled occurrence of Street Church, Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s street ministry that serves and feeds Calgary’s unhoused population. They went along to debunk the criticisms being lobbed at Christians by protest leaders that they don’t care about people after they are born.

