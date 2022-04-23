Californian parents protest new proposed COVID vaccine policy

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This week, hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol building in Sacramento, California to protest pending policy in the state legislature.

While mandate and biomedical policies across the United States begin to roll back, California legislators are attempting to pass some of the most far-reaching and restrictive public health policies the country has ever seen.

Contrary to mainstream media reports, the main constituents present at the protest weren’t gun-toting, MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters, but mothers holding their children, expressing their opposition to bills that strip away their parental rights under the guise of purely technical public health policies.

One of the proposed bills protesters were opposing is SB871.

SB871 adds the COVID vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, making the vaccine mandatory for all children in public and private school, regardless of FDA approval.

Another bill important to parents present at the protest was SB866, which lowers the age of vaccine consent to 12 years old without parental consent or knowledge required.

“California is trying to strip parents of the right to make decisions for their children — and give that right to themselves, the state … it’s a slippery slope,” one LA resident and mother explained to Rebel News.

Protesters also took issue with AB1462, which requires police and the sheriff's department to enforce public health dictates whether it be in the form of lockdowns, social distancing, vaccine mandates or mask mandates.

According to the proposal, if a law enforcement agency fails to enforce public health orders, they’ll be defunded and the money will be reallocated to health authorities.

Protesters termed this bill the “COVID Cop” bill and argued that police should be upholding the law and making communities safer, not infringing on the civil rights and human rights of Californians by using their police powers to enforce COVID vaccine mandates.