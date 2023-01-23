Wrapping up the World Economic Forum 2023 with Callum Smiles
It’s been a busy week in Davos for the Rebel News team and Callum Smiles experienced his first trip to the World Economic Forum event.
Rebel News UK Reporter, Callum Smiles, alongside seven other Rebel News journalists, spent the week covering the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Despite not being accredited to enter the conference, the Rebel News team managed to gain access to some of the wealthiest and most influential people in attendance. Greta Thunberg, Tony Blair, and Larry Fink are just some of the big names that Callum was able to speak to at the event.
In this video, Callum reflects on the week and elaborates on his experiences covering this famous globalist conference.
