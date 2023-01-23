Wrapping up the World Economic Forum 2023 with Callum Smiles

Rebel News UK Reporter, Callum Smiles, alongside seven other Rebel News journalists, spent the week covering the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Despite not being accredited to enter the conference, the Rebel News team managed to gain access to some of the wealthiest and most influential people in attendance. Greta Thunberg, Tony Blair, and Larry Fink are just some of the big names that Callum was able to speak to at the event.

In this video, Callum reflects on the week and elaborates on his experiences covering this famous globalist conference.

Visit WEFreports.com to see all of our reporting from Davos and chip in if you can to help cover the costs of our independent journalism.