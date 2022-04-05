Can Roman Baber handle being the next prime minister? Supporters weigh in

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to attend an event in Mississauga, Ont. with Roman Baber as he promotes his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Baber, the MPP for Toronto's York Centre riding, has been one of the most, if not the most, outspoken politician in Ontario when it comes to criticizing the narrative regarding lockdowns and COVID-19 mandates.

To my surprise, Mr. Baber declined to take any of my questions, telling me that he didn't have time to respond to a few questions.

Now, I can't say for certain whether he was too busy to take my questions or if he just didn't want to speak with Rebel News.

But you would think it would be a great opportunity for Roman Baber to gain more support and votes, given Rebel News has 1.5-million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds of thousands on other platforms.

In any event, we did speak with some of his supporters to find out why they came out to show support for Mr. Baber, and why Canadians should trust him to stick to his word.