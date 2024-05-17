Canada blows $3 million on UN climate summit

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

Canada sent hundreds of dignitaries to the annual UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) last fall, costing taxpayers nearly $3 million.

According to government records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the federal government spent $1.3 million to host a “Canada Pavilion” at the summit. It featured a rapper performing a song condemning ‘climate change’ denialism.

“Nothing screams fighting climate change like flying around the world burning through jet fuel and millions of tax dollars,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Here’s a crazy idea: maybe the feds don’t need to spend $3 million flying 182 politicians and bureaucrats to Dubai.”

Carbon Brief reports Canada sent a 742-person delegation, the 14th largest overall. For context, the American delegation, a country with ten times Canada's population, was 770.

According to the Taxpayers Federation, the feds paid for at least 182 people to attend COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023. Carbon Brief says Ottawa sent an “overflow party” in excess of 555 people.

COP28 is the largest gathering in the history of the annual UN climate meetings, with 97,000 people registered for last year's event, compared with 30,900 the year prior.

Rebel News earlier reported the delegation's costs at $1.35 million. The bill now sits at $2,954,188, including $825,466 for transportation, $472,570 for accommodations and $295,455 for meals and incidentals, according to the records.

Airfare for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault totalled $13,240. His accommodation charges were $4461, and meals were $2,262, it reads.

Total costs could rise further, as some department invoices and travel claims “have yet to be processed.”

The records were released in response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Dan Mazier.

COP27 in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, took place from November 6-18, 2022, and cost taxpayers $1,772,513.67 as of November 21, 2022. This does not reflect final costs.

Airfare cost $622,353.91, with another $31,429.53 spent on ground transportation. Other costs carried by the taxpayer include $1,077,126.40 for hotels, $26,960.57 for meals, $4,152.74 for hospitality and $10,490.52 disclosed as “other.”

In Dubai, costs include $1.3 million for a “Canada Pavilion” to “showcase the breadth of Canadian climate leadership.” A Canadian rapper, known as Baba Brinkman—the son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray—performed a rap on “climate disinformation.”

“Climate disinformation, get that immunization, the vaccine for bad meme infiltration,” Brinkman rapped. “Climate misinformation, it leads to polarization, which leads to radical conspiracy ideation.”

Minister Guilbeault also received a shoutout from Brinkman, reported the Taxpayers Federation.

“Really? Hosting a rapper halfway around the world to drop rhymes at a government podium will help the environment?” Terrazzano said.

Most of the hotel expenses came from the Dubai Marriott and the Premier Inn at the Dubai Investment Park, with rooms coming in between $150 and $400 per night.

The most expensive layover was a $816-per-night suite at the Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers, a “five-star hotel offering upscale accommodations.”

The Canadian delegation also handed out $650 worth of gifts during the trip.