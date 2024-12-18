Canada drops out of top 10 freest nations: report

Canada has fallen short of ranking among the top 10 freest countries in the world for the second year in a row, according to the Human Freedom Index 2024.

Published by the Fraser Institute and the Cato Institute, the report ranks Canada 11th globally, citing concerns over civil liberties, rule of law and economic freedom.

The index measures personal, civil, and economic freedoms across 165 jurisdictions, using indicators such as freedom of expression, the rule of law, and regulatory burden. While Canada still performs well in some areas, it's overall downward trend under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is directly related to legislative choices and the use of the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest.

Key factors behind Canada's decline include:

The erosion of civil liberties, with Canadians' freedom of movement, assembly and association having suffered in recent years, particularly following the Trudeau Liberals' invocation of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protests in 2022. These measures are seen as a troubling precedent for restricting peaceful dissent.

Judicial independence and the rule of law in the country. The Fraser and Cato institutes' report highlights concerns over the impartiality of Canada’s judicial system and public trust in its independence. Issues surrounding due process and arbitrary government actions have impacted Canada’s ranking.

Challenges to economic freedom, including high taxation, increasing government intervention and heavy regulation are diminishing the nation's economic competitiveness. The size of government and burdensome business regulations have limited opportunities for individual and entrepreneurial autonomy.

Freedom of expression is facing increased pressure. Efforts to regulate digital platforms and online content, combined with instances of self-censorship, have raised red flags about Canada’s commitment to media and information freedom.

Switzerland, New Zealand and Denmark occupy the top three spots in the 2024 index, while authoritarian regimes like Venezuela, Iran and Syria remain at the bottom. Canada’s ranking of 11th places it ahead of countries like the United States (17th) but behind its previous 6th-place position in 2019.

The index demonstrates a strong link between freedom and overall well-being, including higher income levels, better health outcomes, and stronger democratic institutions. Countries in the top quartile of the index enjoy average per capita incomes nearly four times higher than those in the bottom quartile.



The report calls for policymakers to focus on safeguarding individual rights, reducing regulatory overreach, and ensuring a robust rule of law to reverse these troubling trends.



The full Human Freedom Index 2024 report is available on the Fraser Institute’s website here.