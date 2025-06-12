Canada faces 'financial disaster' without new oil pipelines: Robbie Picard

Rebel News journalist Sydney Fizzard spoke with oil sands advocate Robbie Picard at this week's Global Energy Show in Calgary about the need to unleash Canadian energy in light of turbulent economic forecasts.

Attracting over 30,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, Global Energy Show Canada is a major business-to-business exhibition and conference held annually in Calgary.

Speaking to Fizzard at the event, Picard stressed that new pipeline projects in Alberta need to be launched to allow the province to export energy to new markets.

"The only way to get us out of this financial disaster we're about to be in is to get pipelines to tidewater, and to build a country. And I'm not convinced we're going to do that," he said.

Picard noted that he doesn't see the required urgency in Mark Carney to address Canada's faltering energy sector. "I had some positive thoughts about Carney. I thought, OK, he's going to do something. But I don't see that push like the Americans," he said.

The oil sands activist also discussed the multitude of benefits that increased wealth from harnessing Canadian energy can have on society.

"Energy pays for stuff. Schools, lower taxes, daycare, health care, social services, all of these things. The more Canadian energy to market, the better off we are as a country," he said.

Premier Smith recently accused former Liberal environment minister and current heritage minister Steven Guilbeault of attempting to hinder energy projects in his role as the minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Despite no longer being the environment minister, Guilbeault remains in charge of implementing the Liberals' campaign promise of creating 10 new federally-protected national parks.

Critics point to the Liberals' anti-pipeline policies over the last decade as one reason for the increasing separatist sentiment in Alberta.