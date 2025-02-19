'Canada First' Conservatives turn out for huge Poilievre rally in Ottawa

A big crowd of Pierre Poilievre supporters descended on Ottawa this past weekend, where the Conservative leader was hosting a “Canada First” rally. There, he delivered his counterpoint to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff and 51st state threats along with addressing the Liberals and their presumptive next leader, Mark Carney.

While waiting for the crowd to enter into Rogers Centre, which is located just steps away from Parliament Hill, Immigration Minister Marc Miller showed up on the scene. Without parliamentary security to shoo away unwanted reporters, the Rebel News boss was able to direct a few questions to the longtime friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think what we have to understand with President Trump is does he want a border, or doesn't he want a border,” Miller responded after Ezra asked the minister if he thought the border was broken.

“But is it broken or is it not? You've said that Canada's not broken,” Ezra pressed. “If (Trump) wants a 51st state, he obviously doesn't want our border. We need to secure, in our own national interest, the border,” replied Miller, who asserted Canada faces challenges from asylum seekers coming from the U.S.

Miller declined to elaborate on what discussions he might have had with U.S. border czar Tom Homan regarding Canada welcoming refugees from Gaza.

“I'll give him credit, he actually answered the questions,” Ezra noted after the exchange. “I don't think they were great answers, but I don't know why the Liberals are so afraid of skeptical questions from journalists and I'm hoping that the Conservative Party, if they form government, will have a more freedom of the press approach.”

The Rebel News CEO also heard from a number of Pierre Poilievre supporters who had travelled to see the Conservative leader speak — including some Rebel News fans — who said they were hopeful for change under a new government.