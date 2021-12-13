Canada in 2021: Third World political antics in a First World country

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

I’ve said this many times before that political correctness, cancel culture and wokeness have all but gagged us. Adding insult to injury, CBC has announced a series of words that should not be used in our vocabulary.

One of the words in trouble is “savage”. How then do I describe the recent events that happened in my country of birth, Pakistan last week? There was horrific mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan's Sialkot by a hardliner mob? The act of burning the man alive was one of utmost savagery.

Following this shameful event, in Faisalabad Pakistan, another incident of savage violence took place where four women were disrobed, tortured and paraded through a shopping area in broad daylight by a group of men who accused them of shoplifting.

For you to understand the mindset of this savagery the Defence Minister of Pakistan said that the youth sometimes get carried away with emotions — seriously??

In the same context, our previous Prime Minister Stephen Harper called these acts barbaric practices. And you know that this is one of the reasons he lost the election.

But we should not lose our moral compass.

South of the border Islamists are of the mindset where they consider themselves the victims and find it easy to blame the West for all their shenanigans. In a story from the Jerusalem Post, we read that according to a speech made by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco executive director and former Women's March board member Zahra Billoo, said "Zionist synagogues," the Anti-Defamation League, Hillel and other Jewish organizations are "enemies" who are part of a conspiracy behind Islamaphobia, American police brutality, and US border control.

Meanwhile very troubling issues are emerging with regards to the TDSB – Toronto District School Board. If you recall some years ago, the TDSB allowed congregational Friday prayers in one school cafeteria where the girls had to stand at the back and Imams were called to give sermons. At that time, I spoke out and wrote against this discriminatory practice.

The TDSB initially cancelled an event with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad, the reason given was that such an event could foster Islamophobia.

At the age of 14, Nadia Murad, a Yazidi was kidnapped by Islamic State jihadis and taken into sex slavery. Murad and other young women were taken prisoner and subjected to beatings and rape. Her story is one that everyone needs to hear because it champions the cause of brutalized and victimized women everywhere. News reports say that TDSB is reconsidering their initial decision.

The TDSB shows enormous concern about “Islamophobia” but has very little angst against antisemitic comments by their own.

According to a report, in May when the conflict between Israel and Hamas was at its height, a TDSB staff member distributed materials to an opt-in list of TDSB that included anti-Israel and antisemitic content. It justified suicide bombing and violence against Israeli Jews. The intent was that they would be resources that could be used in their classroom. Trustee Alexandra Lulka Rotman condemned these materials when she learned about them and reviewed them.

Shockingly the staff person who distributed the material was cleared of any wrong doing and allowed back to work while Trustee Alexandra Lulka faced a complaint and censure.

If this is the direction our public-school boards are headed, then we are doomed for sure.

Let’s take a look at our "efficient government" which is going in reverse gear. They seem to have no idea what’s really happening.

For example, at airports, the rules change every hour and you get conflicting information which is utterly confusing for travellers.

Hospitals and old people’s homes are also in a state of confusion and the ones who have suffered the most are the seniors.

On spending – the government can’t answer the simple question of where the money for the $7 billion recovery plan is coming from!

Welcome to Third World political antics in a First World country!

Let me wish all of you A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS (before we are gagged from even saying this) and a Happy New Year.