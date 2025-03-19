Canada loans $50 million to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

While Canada continues to give more handouts to Ukraine, the Trump administration has struck a temporary ceasefire with Russia, who has agreed not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure for the next 30 days.

“We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine,” President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Canada gave $50 million to help fix energy facilities and critical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, reported the Kyiv Independent.

“We will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!” Trump said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was open to a bilateral ceasefire, but that he was awaiting further details before commenting.

The President reportedly spoke with Zelenskyy today “to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” according to a follow-up post to Truth Social.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to stop attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure, following the call, reported the Guardian.

Trump praised the talks with Putin as “very good and productive,” though it fell short of the desired outcome.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including energy, are countered daily with allied support. Putin demanded that the West halt all military aid to Kyiv before he would consider a full fledged ceasefire.

“As Russia continues its ruthless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving millions without electricity, water, and heat, Canada is proud... to continue the important work it is doing to help Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure,” Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement last week.

The war-torn country also received the first part of a $2.5 billion loan from Canada, covered solely by frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry confirmed the loan on March 14, which coincides with Justin Trudeau’s final day as prime minister.

“Contributions to the Energy Support Fund are directed toward purchasing equipment necessary for restoring energy facilities after enemy attacks and ensuring the stable operation of Ukraine’s energy system,” said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Some of the new funds will also go towards developing solar energy to support healthcare operations. Canada pledged additional funding to stabilize Ukraine’s energy industry by restoring critical energy reserves.