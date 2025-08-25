Canada may send troops to Ukraine, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada might send military troops to Ukraine for security against Russia, while in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after an unannounced Sunday meeting.

At Sophia Square, Carney pledged Canada's continued support for Ukraine's post-conflict peace, security, and prosperity, stating, "When that peace comes ... Canada will be there."

"I would not exclude the presence of troops," he added.

For over two years, Canada has participated in discussions aimed at achieving a peace deal in Ukraine. These talks evolved last fall into a coalition, including most European nations, Canada, Japan, and Australia, dedicated to contributing to peace maintenance in Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.

Obstacles to a peace deal include ceasefire conditions and the fate of Russian-occupied territories (Crimea, parts of four other regions, and the Donbas), which total about one-fifth of Ukraine. The war-torn nation is also seeking security guarantees.

This month, President Trump hosted peace talks with Putin in Alaska and then Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, only for Moscow to launch strikes on Ukraine and demand involvement in security guarantees, which Zelenskyy rejects.

Trump alluded to a peace deal without U.S. ground troops, potentially with air and intelligence support. Carney stated Canada finds Ukraine's self-defence "unrealistic" and is working with the Coalition of the Willing on further land, air, and sea protection.

Zelenskyy announced that some Canadian funds will produce drones, a top defence priority due to their life-saving role in battlefield operations.

Canada's government continues to support Ukraine through Operation Unifier, training Ukrainian soldiers, and providing financial aid, even though Canadians were increasingly unsupportive of this aid months ago. Ottawa has sent approximately $22 billion in aid, mainly loans, also contributing to these humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile, Canada's military struggles with equipment and staffing shortages at home. A 2024 DND presentation, obtained by CBC News, shows only 58% of the CAF is mobilizable for NATO operations.

Former Defence Minister Bill Blair earlier stated in June 2024 that Canada would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine for training, as Russia has been assaulting the country since February 2022 over territorial disputes.

Blair stated at the time, "The circumstances are not right to deploy." He clarified, "However, should the conditions change, we are open to that.”

In February, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also did not rule out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine for a potential ceasefire, joining European leaders in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

“Everything is on the table,” Trudeau said when asked about Canadian soldiers on the ground. Pushed for clarity, he emphasized a ceasefire and lasting peace as the first priority.