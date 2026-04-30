Canada needs 'constitutional crisis' to save autonomy: Maxime Bernier

The best way to save provincial autonomy is for Canada to experience a separatist-driven constitutional crisis, according to Maxime Bernier.

The People's Party of Canada leader joined this week's Buffalo Roundtable, where he explained how support for independence movements is one of the few tools left to rein in Ottawa's expanding control.

Drawing on his experience with Quebec's 1995 independence referendum, Bernier said federal parties, including the Conservatives, were encouraging a “no” vote and pledging that rules would be changed to give provinces more autonomy.

“But all of that was a lie,” the former Harper cabinet minister said. “After that referendum, we have a more centralized government in Ottawa than ever after 30 years.”

This growing bureaucracy is why he said his People's Party, despite contesting federal elections, would support the “yes” vote in an Alberta or Quebec independence referendum.

“Why? Because we need to create a constitutional crisis in this country for the Conservative Party of Canada and the Liberals to take our vote for what it is — more autonomy,” he explained.

Conservatives are “taking the Western votes for granted,” Bernier said, calling out Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre for failing to speak out about equalization payments that are funnelling money from Western Canada to other provinces.

“For Ottawa, Alberta is an ATM machine,” he said, adding the federal government does not “respect” the province's desire to control its own natural resources and develop pipelines.

A vote for separation gives Alberta “negotiating power,” Bernier stated, noting he supported the '95 Quebec referendum for similar reasons.

Voting to leave would then give Albertans three choices: reach a better deal with Ottawa, become an independent country, or possibly join the United States.

“If you vote yes in Alberta, it will open all of these doors, and you'll give more power to your premier to be able to negotiate something better,” he said.

The Buffalo Roundtable airs every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET), where our Rebel News hosts are joined by weekly guests to discuss the top stories in Western Canada.