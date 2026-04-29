Albertans 'right to be angry,' Deportation halted for Humboldt trucker | Buffalo Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Maxime Bernier (Leader of the People's Party of Canada) | Tamara Lich (Rebel News contributor and Freedom Convoy organizer)

Today, with Maxime Bernier joining us, we'll discuss the PPC leader's comments suggesting that Albertans have a “right to be angry” with how Confederation is working for Western Canada, as he shares his view on independence as a Quebecer who lived through a provincial referendum.

Plus, the deportation of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who killed 16 players and staff of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, has been halted in a last-minute Federal Court decision.

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"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

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