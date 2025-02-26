Canada needs its own DOGE — not a socialist witch hunt against Musk

Instead of punishing success, it’s time to bring Musk back to Canada to slash bureaucracy and create our own Department of Government Efficiency. Sign the petition and show Canada stands with Musk, not against him.

Charlie Angus, a socialist member of Parliament in Canada, has an online petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship and revoke his passport.

More than 300,000 people have signed that petition — the angriest, most jealous 1% of our country.

But that’s not what most Canadians feel. We look at Elon Musk with pride — he’s our greatest son. Think of what he’s accomplished in industry — Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX. And what he’s done for freedom of speech through Twitter. Canada needs a lot more of Elon Musk, not less.

And most of all, we really, really need him to come back to Canada to help us create a DOGE — that’s his Department of Government Efficiency. That would never happen under Trudeau, but once the Liberals are thrown out of power, we’ll need a DOGE North more than ever.

We’ve absolutely got to get more signatures than that old commie Charlie Angus has.

So, please sign our petition, and let’s show the world — and Elon Musk — that Canada loves him, no matter what some crooked politician has to say.