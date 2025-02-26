Canada needs its own DOGE — not a socialist witch hunt against Musk
More than 300,000 have signed an online petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship, but real Canadians know we need more of Musk’s vision — not less.
Charlie Angus, a socialist member of Parliament in Canada, has an online petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship and revoke his passport.
More than 300,000 people have signed that petition — the angriest, most jealous 1% of our country.
But that’s not what most Canadians feel. We look at Elon Musk with pride — he’s our greatest son. Think of what he’s accomplished in industry — Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX. And what he’s done for freedom of speech through Twitter. Canada needs a lot more of Elon Musk, not less.
And most of all, we really, really need him to come back to Canada to help us create a DOGE — that’s his Department of Government Efficiency. That would never happen under Trudeau, but once the Liberals are thrown out of power, we’ll need a DOGE North more than ever.
We’ve absolutely got to get more signatures than that old commie Charlie Angus has.
So, please sign our petition, and let’s show the world — and Elon Musk — that Canada loves him, no matter what some crooked politician has to say.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
COMMENTS
-
David Heinze commented 2025-02-26 23:45:54 -0500Maybe we need a petition to strip Carney of his citizenship. If you ask me, Musk is much more Canadian than Carney will ever be.
-
Bernhard Jatzezck commented 2025-02-26 21:10:54 -0500Charlie Anguish reminds me of what Hamlet said in Act 2, Scene 2: “…..it appears no other thing to me than a foul and pestilent congregation of vapours.”