Canada needs its own DOGE — not a socialist witch hunt against Musk

More than 300,000 have signed an online petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship, but real Canadians know we need more of Musk’s vision — not less.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 26, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

Instead of punishing success, it’s time to bring Musk back to Canada to slash bureaucracy and create our own Department of Government Efficiency. Sign the petition and show Canada stands with Musk, not against him.

Charlie Angus, a socialist member of Parliament in Canada, has an online petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship and revoke his passport.

More than 300,000 people have signed that petition — the angriest, most jealous 1% of our country.

But that’s not what most Canadians feel. We look at Elon Musk with pride — he’s our greatest son. Think of what he’s accomplished in industry — Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX. And what he’s done for freedom of speech through Twitter. Canada needs a lot more of Elon Musk, not less.

And most of all, we really, really need him to come back to Canada to help us create a DOGE — that’s his Department of Government Efficiency. That would never happen under Trudeau, but once the Liberals are thrown out of power, we’ll need a DOGE North more than ever.

We’ve absolutely got to get more signatures than that old commie Charlie Angus has.

So, please sign our petition, and let’s show the world — and Elon Musk — that Canada loves him, no matter what some crooked politician has to say.

Please sign our petition to support the creation of a DOGE for Canada!

960 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Charlie Angus, a socialist Canadian MP, has launched a petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship, garnering over 300,000 signatures from the most envious and radical voices in the country. But true Canadians take pride in Musk’s achievements — Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX, and his commitment to free speech through Twitter. Rather than banishing him, Canada should be welcoming Musk back to spearhead a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clean up the bureaucratic mess left by Trudeau’s Liberals. Help us outshine Angus’s petition — sign our petition and show the world that Canada stands with Elon Musk.

Will you sign?

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • David Heinze
    commented 2025-02-26 23:45:54 -0500
    Maybe we need a petition to strip Carney of his citizenship. If you ask me, Musk is much more Canadian than Carney will ever be.
  • Bernhard Jatzezck
    commented 2025-02-26 21:10:54 -0500
    Charlie Anguish reminds me of what Hamlet said in Act 2, Scene 2: “…..it appears no other thing to me than a foul and pestilent congregation of vapours.”