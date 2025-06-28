Canada needs to stop importing other countries' quarrels, says Ezra Levant

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant discussed five recent news articles that are cause for concern, all on a common theme: other countries' quarrels continuing to play out among immigrants to Canada.

"Every single day, seven days a week, Mark Carney is bringing in another 5000 people to this country," said Ezra. "Five thousand a day, overwhelmingly from third world countries—almost none of whom have true background checks… It's as if the government is deliberately choosing to bring in the most antagonistic people possible."

Ezra reviewed the wording of the Canadian Citizenship Oath, which includes a promise to "fulfill my duties as a Canadian citizen."

"What are those duties?" Ezra asked. "To obey the law? Probably. To pay your taxes? Probably… How about this: Don't bring your quarrels from your home country here."

He went on: "I bet… most people don't even know that the loyalty oath contains a promise to fulfill any duties. And I bet you another dollar that few people could name those duties."