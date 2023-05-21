Manny Montenegrino: Canada's new passport design erases great Canadians to make room for the state

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Manny Montenegrino, the CEO of Think Sharp and former lawyer to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, to discuss Justin Trudeau's redesign of the Canadian passport as well as Pierre Poilievre's reaction.

"There is a pattern going on, and the pattern is not a shock, it's what's to be expected from Justin Trudeau," Manny said. "He is a one world, socialist type of person. And the only way you can get to that is you have to remove the history of Canada."

Manny explained that removing notable Canadian figures from the passport and the erasure of the individual is what allows the state to become supreme. It's hard to name great Cuban or Chinese historical figures because they have all been assimilated into "the state" — is that will happen to great Canadians?

