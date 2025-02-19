Canada Post delivers letter to Edmonton man after 25-year delay

A north Edmonton man finally received a letter mailed to him in August of 1999 by a close relative. “The universe and Canada Post work in mysterious ways,” Warren Wuschenny told Global News.

The letter, complete with a 46-cent stamp, was finally delivered on Wednesday, February 12. Canada Post now charges $1.25 per stamp.

“I get slack for not sending cards to family a lot — clearly I do send them,” said Shannon Shade, his cousin and then-resident of Nanaimo, B.C.

“They just need to be more patient!” she joked from Calgary, where she now lives.

Feds force Canada Post employees back to work



More than 55,000 workers walked off the job on November 15 after both sides failed to reach a new agreement for better wages, greater pension security and stronger health benefits.https://t.co/zTaQ4Iu9Gm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2024

The Crown corporation says the letter likely excluded a service letter, and re-entered the mail system where it collected dust.

“Our operations teams have seen occasions when customers find mail tucked away or ‘lost,’” a Canada Post spokesperson told the publication.

The Crown corporation peaked at 5.5 billion letters delivered in 2006, but has fallen precipitously over the past two decades.

Managers blamed the downward trend on “changes in the postal and parcel delivery sectors.”

Taxpayers are bailing out another Crown Corporation amid continued financial struggles. Canada Post, whose 55,000 workers went on strike last year, have gone radio silent following the handout.https://t.co/j2rAJ2A5Lr — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 26, 2025

The Crown corporation has incurred more than $3 billion in losses since 2018. They forecast larger, more unsustainable losses in future years without changes to their financial model.

Canada Post recently fired dozens of managers to save on costs. Unionized carriers and mail sorters were not targeted.

More layoffs are expected in the coming year.