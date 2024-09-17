Canada Post withholds information on climate spending

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

The government refused to reveal how much Canada Post has spent on carbon offsets in response to an order paper question by Conservative MP Mrs. Kelly Block asking for Canada Post’s financial transparency regarding its climate action targets.

Block inquired about the Crown corporation's annual expenditures on carbon offsets since 2015 and the total amount spent on solar panels across Canada, broken down by province and location.

However, Liberal MP Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, declined to provide specific figures on carbon offset spending, citing "commercial sensitivity."

Sousa emphasized that Canada Post operates in a competitive marketplace, and must protect such information due to its financial and competitive interests. According to Sousa, Canada Post must remain financially self-sustaining, facing competition from global companies like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS.

Canada Post's financial situation unsustainable



Sousa acknowledged Canada Post’s commitment to reducing emissions but provided only limited information regarding its solar panel installations. The postal service has equipped several of its facilities with solar panels, including:

- Letter Carrier Depot West Depot Toronto (Ontario)

- LCD Scarborough (Ontario)

- Albert Jackson Processing Centre (Ontario)

- Halifax Regional Office & Mail Processing Plant (Nova Scotia)

- LCD Northwest Calgary (Alberta)

Despite this disclosure, Sousa did not offer detailed spending figures or a breakdown of costs by province or territory. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the extent of Canada Post’s investment in sustainable energy solutions and its contribution to national carbon reduction efforts.