Canada receives immigration wake-up call with looming Trump tariffs

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Benjamin Weingarten of RealClear Investigations discussed the impact of President-elect Trump threatening Canada with 25% tariffs over the porous northern border.

On Monday, Trump took to social media to announce he will be imposing 25% tariffs on all goods entering the U.S. from Canada until the border is secure from the flow of illegal drugs, weapons, and immigrants.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" the President-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Weingarten explained why border security is among the top priorities for the incoming Trump administration and the likely thought process behind the new measure.

"The issues which impact our border, the U.S. border and our sovereignty are the issues that are impacting all of the Western world, which is unfettered immigration — without regard to assimilation, without regard to the composition of who is immigrating, [and] how they're immigrating," he said.

"The people ought to be sovereign." Weingarten added. "We're not subjects — we are the masters of our leaders. And when that gets flipped on its head, it leads to disastrous outcomes."

Prime Minister Trudeau said he had a "good" call with Trump after the proposed tariffs were announced on Monday, saying he laid out the "facts" to the incoming U.S. president about the border situation.