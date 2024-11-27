Canadians receive 'reality check' on immigration with Trump's looming tariff war
One eventful Tuesday morning, Canadians woke up to some real life consequences of having porous borders.
If Canada and Mexico do not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all goods will be levied on Trump's first day of office. It's amazing how Trump gets the desired effect on foreign policy over social media — even before he's in office.
Canada, meanwhile, has suffered immensely under Trudeau's performative statements. He's allowed a childishness to creep into all facets of our policy, domestic and abroad.
Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024
"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."… pic.twitter.com/9n4sQS8Crm
As reported by CBC News, Prime Minister Trudeau phoned Trump last night, claiming Canada has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets. He also clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.
Nevertheless, Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar, has repeatedly called out Canada for allowing foreigners into the country, who sponsor terror.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes immediately... or else.
"The issues which impact the U.S. border and our sovereignty are the issues that are impacting all of the Western world, which is unfettered immigration — without regard to assimilation, who is immigrating, [and] how they're immigrating," Weingarten told Rebel News.
"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/zUxoelc9iV— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024
Despite the looming sanctions, and pending economic ruin, Prime Minister Trudeau claims he was ‘surprised’ by the tariff announcement. Minister Marc Miller, on the other hand, promised "a number of measures" Tuesday to alleviate Trump's concerns.
“There is work to be done here to make sure people aren’t going in irregularly into the United States,” Miller told reporters. He admits Canada cannot allow its problems to bleed over into the United States.
But will said promise make a difference? Canada has 4.9 million temporary residents with expiring visas through to next December, a statement of fact that should concern all Canadians.
"The people ought to be sovereign." Weingarten said. "We're not subjects — we are the masters of our leaders. And when that gets flipped on its head, it leads to disastrous outcomes."