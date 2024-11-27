Canadians receive 'reality check' on immigration with Trump's looming tariff war

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with Ben Weingarten on the devastating Trump tariffs.

If Canada and Mexico do not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all goods will be levied on Trump's first day of office. It's amazing how Trump gets the desired effect on foreign policy over social media — even before he's in office.

Canada, meanwhile, has suffered immensely under Trudeau's performative statements. He's allowed a childishness to creep into all facets of our policy, domestic and abroad.

And then one eventful morning, Canadians woke up to some real life consequences of having porous borders.

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."… pic.twitter.com/9n4sQS8Crm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

As reported by CBC News, Prime Minister Trudeau phoned Trump last night, claiming Canada has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets. He also clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

Nevertheless, Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar, has repeatedly called out Canada for allowing foreigners into the country, who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes immediately... or else.

"The issues which impact the U.S. border and our sovereignty are the issues that are impacting all of the Western world, which is unfettered immigration — without regard to assimilation, who is immigrating, [and] how they're immigrating," Weingarten told Rebel News.

"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/zUxoelc9iV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

Despite the looming sanctions, and pending economic ruin, Prime Minister Trudeau claims he was ‘surprised’ by the tariff announcement. Minister Marc Miller, on the other hand, promised "a number of measures" Tuesday to alleviate Trump's concerns.

“There is work to be done here to make sure people aren’t going in irregularly into the United States,” Miller told reporters. He admits Canada cannot allow its problems to bleed over into the United States.

But will said promise make a difference? Canada has 4.9 million temporary residents with expiring visas through to next December, a statement of fact that should concern all Canadians.

"The people ought to be sovereign." Weingarten said. "We're not subjects — we are the masters of our leaders. And when that gets flipped on its head, it leads to disastrous outcomes."

Please donate to support Alexa's independent reporting of mass illegal immigration to Canada. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, Alexandra Lavoie is committed to uncovering the truth about Canada's readiness and the realities of illegal crossings. To support this investigation, we seek your assistance to cover travel, equipment, and production expenses. Your contribution will enable us to deliver the in-depth reporting that we just can't rely on the mainstream media for. Please donate today to empower our independent journalism. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Related stories