Trudeau gov’t says it will ENFORCE immigration laws as concerns of ‘Roxham Road 2.0’ intensify

The Trudeau government promised an undisclosed number of “measures” to enforce Canada’s immigration laws, following threats of a tariff war by President-elect Donald Trump.

“There is work to be done here to make sure people aren’t going in irregularly into the United States,” Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, told reporters Tuesday. He admits Canada cannot allow its problems to bleed over into the United States, reported Blacklock’s.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to defuse tensions after telling Trump that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

“President Trump seemed to lump Canada and Mexico together in illegal immigration; do you think that’s fair?” asked a reporter. “It isn’t,” replied Miller. “We have different challenges.”

For over a year now, illegal crossings into the USA from Canada have skyrocketed. With the recent victory of Trump and his promises of mass deportations, is the RCMP well-equipped to counter what might happen soon?



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa:pic.twitter.com/dysHyNWegf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

“There are a number of measures we are considering in any event regardless of what the incoming administration would have been,” Miller said. “Clearly this will be part of a discussion we will have with the Americans.”

When asked what measures were tabled, the minister revealed the RCMP could be deployed to the border.

Over the weekend, dozens of migrants went to the Lacolle border crossing (near the defunct Roxham Road) to seek asylum, reported the Montreal Journal.

According to information obtained by the publication, at least 80 people applied for asylum between Saturday and Sunday, substantially surpassing daily averages of a dozen per day.

One RCMP spokesperson said they are ‘powerless’ to deny entry to asylum seekers, despite having ‘several plans’ in place, amid an expected dash to enter Canada.

If Canada does not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all goods will be levied when Trump takes office.



MORE: https://t.co/4uzxXPimwt pic.twitter.com/xo1hUC3kie — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

This border influx has been observed for at least two weekends, following Donald Trump’s historic election win on November 5. Beforehand, officers arrested as many as 100 migrants each week, with many heading “southbound.”

Trump, who promised to conduct the largest deportation of illegal migrants in U.S. history upon his inauguration at the end of January, threatened Canada with 25% tariffs on all exports Monday evening should the Trudeau government not address its porous borders.

“Thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada bringing crime and drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“On January 20th, as one of my first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 percent tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” he wrote. “The tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country.”

As reported by CBC News, Trudeau told Trump that Canada has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets.

Poilievre tears into Trudeau over his lack of a response to Trump's tariff threat over illegal immigration: "Our economy is weakened. Our borders are weakened. Our military is weakened. And most of all, our prime minister is weakened."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/vS6ozeRwP5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024

“If the trend continues, we will have to reassign agents to Lacolle,” warns Yanniv Waknine, third national vice-president of the Customs and Immigration Union.

Some 39,171 illegal immigrants entered Québec through St-Bernard-de-Lacolle in 2022, according to officials with the Department of Immigration. Thousands more now arrive by air, at major airports in Toronto and Montreal.

Canadian terminals are on pace for another record year, processing 31,000 asylum claims between January and July — three times the number that have been processed at land ports of entry.

Bloc Quebecois MP rips into the Trudeau Liberals for not preparing for a massive influx of illegal migrants from the US following Donald Trump's election win and promise of mass deportations.



"We have a plan," claims Immigration Minister Marc Miller.https://t.co/WSFMRqSXw3 pic.twitter.com/GETMuNhM3j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2024

Testimony from Roula Eatrides, deputy chair of the refugee protection division at the Immigration Refugee Board, said a single refugee claim takes upwards of 14 months to be processed with a decision rendered.

“About 70% of our inventory is about a year old, or less than a year,” according to Eatrides.

The division was originally funded to process 60,000 cases annually, but with more than 200,000 pending applications this year, wait times have reached a record-breaking 44 months.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller tries to justify the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies while slamming Poilievre.



"Poilievre has been singularly irresponsible in his approach to immigration," Miller says. https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/8KlzK8wb9f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, some 4.9 million short-term permit holders will see their visas expire from now until next December, prompting heightened concerns about what that would mean for Canada and the United States.

“The vast majority leave,” testified Miller. “In some cases, increasingly I would concede, people decide to choose they are in a situation of irregularity.”

The briefing note, Undocumented Migrants, estimates as many as 500,000 people reside in Canada without status, including illegal immigrants and others who exhausted their appeals. “An undocumented migrant is an individual who has no authorization to reside and/or work in Canada,” said the note.

It was first revealed that Canadian taxpayers paid $224 per day to accommodate illegal asylum claimants, equating to the above-mentioned $81,760 a year — ten times more than Old Age Security pays recipients.