The Public Health Agency of Canada has failed an internal audit for not maintaining workplace first aid kits for its 4,400 employees, a Canada Labour Code requirement. This is the same agency previously criticized for lacking emergency supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Labour Code mandate requires large, federally regulated workplaces to have emergency first aid kits, of which 12 of 20 sampled facilities did not comply. No reason was given, according to Blacklock’s.

The Audit Of Occupational Health And Safety revealed that some Public Health Agency facilities did not fully meet occupational health and safety requirements, including first aid kits, bulletin boards, inspections, and emergency plans, amounting to significant oversights.

According to an internal audit, Canada’s health agency confirmed it discarded millions of medical supplies the year before the COVID pandemic, forcing a rushed leasing of three warehouses to store new supplies.



“A strong occupational health and safety program is crucial to ensuring a safe and healthy working environment and reducing the risk of accidents, injuries and illnesses,” wrote auditors. “This not only protects employee well-being but also enhances productivity.”

Established in 2004 after the SARS outbreak killed 44 Canadians, the fully-funded Public Health Agency was intended for pandemic preparedness. Its 2006 Pandemic Influenza Plan declared a future pandemic "inevitable."

A 2024 internal report, The National Emergency Strategic Stockpile’s Comprehensive Management Plan, admitted the agency "was not as prepared as it could have been" for storing medical supplies, citing "unaddressed problems with the systems and practices in place."

To save $900,000 annually in storage costs, the Public Health Agency landfilled millions of masks, gowns, and other pre-pandemic medical supplies intended for safekeeping.

Another agency audit revealed ignored warnings from 2011 to stockpile medical supplies as pandemic "insurance." This failure contributed to subsequent lockdowns and Parliament's $576 billion in emergency spending.

In early 2024, preliminary details emerged about a Liberal government-appointed expert panel formed to review their pandemic response.

Canada boasted a higher death rate than other industrialized nations, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, but considerably less than pandemic models anticipated.

Sir Mark Walport, a former U.K. chief scientific adviser and chair of the Liberal-appointed panel, denounced populism and blamed the planet’s “huge population” for causing an “array of demographic challenges.”

Their work coincided with efforts by the federal government to kibosh a public inquiry and prevent disclosures of pandemic audits.

A Federal Court judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit against the pandemic response, deeming the court an unsuitable substitute for a public inquiry. Parliament passed weakened pandemic governance legislation after rejecting a mandatory federal review clause.

Auditor General Karen Hogan's 2021 report, Pandemic Preparedness, found that the Public Health Agency "underestimated the potential impact of the virus" and consistently downplayed the risk.

Audits revealed "limited public health expertise" and rapid turnover, with four presidents in 28 months, some signing a secret pandemic preparedness oath, according to Blacklock's.

Major Canadian health organizations criticized Canada's pandemic response, and despite over 20 internal audits in 2023 revealing "critical weaknesses," the health department has refused to release most of them.

The Public Health Agency earlier claimed that without lockdowns or health mandates, "20 times more Canadians" would have died in the COVID-19 pandemic than in World War Two.

According to federal data, about 53,000 Canadians died during the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, 44,000 Canadians died in WWII, while the 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic killed 50,000.